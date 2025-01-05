(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with a move away from the French club, and the player could be headed to Aston Villa.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, PSG have planned a meeting with the Premier League club next week and the two clubs are set to discuss a cash-plus-player swap deal involving Kolo Muani and Jhon Duran.

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Kolo Muani’s situation.

Duran has struggled for regular gametime at Aston Villa this season and the Colombian needs to join a club where he will play regularly. A move away from the West Midlands club could be an interesting opportunity for him.

The South American is highly rated across Europe and has shown his quality in the Premier League during his cameos. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for PSG if they can get the deal done. The Ligue 1 outfit needs to bring in a reliable goalscorer and Kolo Muani has not been able to live up to the expectations. Duran could lead the line for PSG and help them improve going forward.

Kolo Muani needs a fresh start

Meanwhile, the 2022 World Cup finalist will look to get his start career back on track. A move to the Premier League could give him a fresh start, and Unai Emery might be able to bring out the best in him. He has been offered to Arsenal as well.

The opportunity to play in England can be quite attractive for most players and Kolo Muani will certainly be tempted to join the West Midlands club if the opportunity presents itself. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both. Player-plus-cash swap deals are often difficult to execute.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa need more depth in the attack and Kolo Muani could support Ollie Watkins in the final third.