PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with a move away from the French club, and the player could be headed to Aston Villa.
According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, PSG have planned a meeting with the Premier League club next week and the two clubs are set to discuss a cash-plus-player swap deal involving Kolo Muani and Jhon Duran.
Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Kolo Muani’s situation.
Duran has struggled for regular gametime at Aston Villa this season and the Colombian needs to join a club where he will play regularly. A move away from the West Midlands club could be an interesting opportunity for him.
The South American is highly rated across Europe and has shown his quality in the Premier League during his cameos. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for PSG if they can get the deal done. The Ligue 1 outfit needs to bring in a reliable goalscorer and Kolo Muani has not been able to live up to the expectations. Duran could lead the line for PSG and help them improve going forward.
Kolo Muani needs a fresh start
Meanwhile, the 2022 World Cup finalist will look to get his start career back on track. A move to the Premier League could give him a fresh start, and Unai Emery might be able to bring out the best in him. He has been offered to Arsenal as well.
The opportunity to play in England can be quite attractive for most players and Kolo Muani will certainly be tempted to join the West Midlands club if the opportunity presents itself. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both. Player-plus-cash swap deals are often difficult to execute.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa need more depth in the attack and Kolo Muani could support Ollie Watkins in the final third.
Who writes this rubbish? A desperate attempt to create an angle that doesn’t exist on a story filled with Illogical false statements
Why would Villa want to swap one of the most exciting young forwards In world football for a trundling tractor of a player who has failed miserably at PSG? I guess you think that Villa should Just fall on their knees before PSG because they are somehow a “European giant” despite NOT having won a single CL or European cup but Instead glory in winning a league nearly every season against teams whose whole squad costs less than PSGs weekly wage bill?
Why are you trying to create a situation that simply does not exist , claiming Duran needs to join a club where he plays regularly when that’s EXACTLY what he has began to do with Villa this season? Are you claiming he should have started the season In front of Watkins??? Seriously? In fact despite your claim he had played his way Into the team as a starter before the Red card at Newcastle ! So apparently having just signed a new long term contract, having just become Villas 1st choice forward and him scoring regularly in the PL and CL he actually needs to LEAVE Villa to join PSG where he will play “regularly”??? Duh?? And then you confusingly say Villa need more depth In attack so the answer is to swap theit BEST current striker for an out of form flop from PSG? Explain how exactly would that give Villa “more depth” in attack? ?? That’s one In , one out? They would have exactly the SAME numerical depth in attack ( quantity ) having simply swapped one player for another BUT actually suffered a huge DECREASE In quality In attack by swapping one of the worlds most exciting young strikers who Is an In form player and has shown he can score goals in the PL and had just established himself as a regular starter for an out of form flop who has not even been able to score goals in a league BELOW the level of the EPL?
Oh of course I’m sure this would be VERY interesting for PSG but they and your contrived spun Illogical nonsense can join the que with all the other “European giants” who’d love to get their hands on Duran for a fraction of his value or by throwing Villa a dud player or 2, after all FFP is out to shaft Villa anyway and protect the clique !