(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ipswich Town have announced the loan signing of versatile defender Ben Godfrey, who joins from Serie A side Atalanta until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old moved to Atalanta from Everton in the summer but struggled to find regular playing time in Italy. Godfrey made just one league appearance during his brief stint in Serie A, prompting the decision to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Leicester City miss out on Ben Godfrey

Before finalising his move to Ipswich, Godfrey was reportedly on the radar of clubs such as Leicester City, and Tottenham Hotspur. However, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Ipswich won the race for the English defender.

Taking to X, he stated:

“Ben Godfrey to Ipswich Town, exclusive story confirmed — agreement done on loan deal with Atalanta. Godfrey completed first part of medical tests today and documents are now being exchanged. Here we go.”

Godfrey’s struggles in Italy

Ben Godfrey is a versatile English defender known for his composure, and versatility. Godfrey has made a name for himself as a reliable presence in defence, capable of playing both as a centre-back and left-back. He began his professional career at York City before moving to Norwich City, where he played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

Godfrey later joined Everton, where he became a reliable defensive option before his summer transfer to Atalanta. His return to English football with Ipswich offers him a chance to regain form and contribute to their Premier League survival.

Leicester, having lost Ben Godfrey to their relegation rivals, must now shift focus to alternative targets to strengthen their defence. Among other targets the club is looking at is former Spurs defender Kyle Walker Peters.

The Foxes currently sit 19th in the table with just 14 points. The January transfer window is crucial for the Foxes, and their ability to reinforce the squad could determine their survival in the Premier League.