Enzo Maresca makes transfer request as he’s worried about two Chelsea players

Enzo Maresca during Chelsea's draw with Crystal Palace (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is reportedly worried about Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez having to play so much football this season.

According to Simon Phillips via Substack, this has led the Blues boss to request cover in midfield in this January’s transfer window, as he’s seemingly unconvinced by Romeo Lavia as a backup option.

Caicedo and Fernandez have proven a superb partnership in the Chelsea midfield this season, but it could be asking a lot for them both to keep on playing so much football from now until May.

Maresca made a bright start at Chelsea, but recent results have been less good, so the Italian tactician could do well to ask for the board to deliver new additions to bolster his squad.

Chelsea looking for midfield reinforcements this January

According to Phillips, Maresca “wants a new centre back in this month, and also midfield cover.”

The report adds: “At this point, we wouldn’t be surprised if one of Lesley Ugochukwu or Andrey Santos is recalled from their loan moves.

“Maresca is worried about Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo having to play so much, and Romeo Lavia has not yet been reliable enough and suffers with constant injuries.”

Lavia has not quite got going at Chelsea yet, and it may be that Maresca feels it’s time to consider making a change in that area of the squad.

The talented young Belgian looked a huge prospect at former club Southampton, but injuries have derailed his progress at Stamford Bridge.

CFC will want to be raising standards after investing a lot in a long-term project, and it perhaps seems increasingly like Lavia will be one of those that doesn’t quite make the cut.

No specific names are mentioned for now, but one imagines it will become clearer in the coming days who Chelsea might look for in midfield.