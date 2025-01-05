(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have taken a significant step in their pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani, with chairman Daniel Levy and director of football Johan Lange reportedly flying to France to negotiate a deal for the PSG forward, according to an exclusive from TheBoyHotspur.

This report details that Kolo Muani is expected to cost around £55 million, the deal includes a financial arrangement that is said to appeal to Tottenham’s cost-conscious chairman. Spurs would not be required to pay PSG until 2026, allowing the club to manage their finances strategically.

The 26-year-old French international joined PSG in the summer of 2023 for €90 million after an exceptional season at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he registered 26 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances.

However, Kolo Muani has struggled to replicate that form at PSG, scoring only 11 goals and providing 7 assists in 54 games since his arrival. This season, he has managed just 2 goals in 14 matches, prompting PSG to make him available for transfer in the January window. (Transfermarkt)

Daniel Levy spearheading Randal Kolo Muani pursuit

Tottenham are in the market for attacking reinforcements, especially with injuries disrupting their squad. Kolo Muani’s versatility, which allows him to play across the front three, makes him an attractive option for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Spurs are not alone in their interest. Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to sign him, while Aston Villa are set to hold talks with PSG next week. Manchester United are also monitoring the situation. Outside England, Juventus are one of the clubs who have shown a strong interest in him as well.

Despite the competition, Levy’s decision to personally take charge of negotiations may give Tottenham an edge in securing the Frenchman’s signature.

For Kolo Muani, a move to the Premier League could provide the perfect platform to rediscover his form and confidence. With his track record for both club and country, he remains a quality player capable of thriving in the right setup.

Tottenham fans will be eager to see if Levy’s proactive approach pays off. Should Spurs secure Kolo Muani, it would be a significant statement of intent from the club.

All eyes now turn to the outcome of these negotiations as Spurs aim to beat their rivals to the signing of one of Europe’s most versatile forwards.