Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced their first signing of 2025, securing highly-rated goalkeeper Antonín Kinský from Slavia Prague for a reported fee in excess of £10 million. The move addresses the club’s immediate need for reinforcements in goal amid a growing injury crisis.

The North London club have faced significant challenges between the posts this season. First-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is sidelined with a fractured ankle, leaving a depleted pool of options.

While Forster stepped in for several matches, Brandon Austin was handed a rare start against Newcastle, emphasising on the need for reinforcements.

The need to bolster the goalkeeping position has been seen as a priority for Spurs, with Sky Sports reporting yesterday that the North London club are closing in on the signing of Antonín Kinský.

Fabrizio Romano also reported that the club are on the verge of signing the goalkeeper who arrived in London to undergo his medical, with verbal agreement done between all parties.

“Tottenham are on the verge of signing Slavia Prague GK Antonín Kinsky, he’s in London today for medical to follow — as @infotbal reveals.Verbal agreement done between all parties involved including player side, Kinski should undergo medical after today’s game..”

The transfer expert shared another update today, confirming that all documents have been completed, paving the way for the 21-year-old to officially become Tottenham’s first signing of 2025.

He took to X to share the following:

“Tottenham completed all the documents for first 2025 signing, Antonin Kinsky. 2003 born goalkeeper will join from Slavia Prague for fee in excess of £10m, contract now also completed.

More players are being targeted by Spurs for upcoming days/weeks.”

And the club made the deal official, announcing the player earlier today on their official website and social media channels.

Tottenham expected to make more signings this month

Romano’s update will come as a boost for Tottenham as Spurs gear up to have a big transfer window.

The injuries have forced Spurs to enter the market and do early business to add depth to their squad.

With a goalkeeper sorted, they are now expected to look at bolstering the defence with 3 centre-backs out injured. Another attacker will also be seen as a key position to address.