Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has asked his entourage to explore a possible transfer back to Serie A after the disappointment of being subbed off in the recent defeat to Newcastle.

The Netherlands international only joined Man Utd from Bologna in the summer, but he’s made a really poor start to life at Old Trafford and it now seems his stay in English football could be a short one.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Zirkzee has instructed those close to him to look into a quick return to Italy, where he has suitors in the form of Juventus, AC Milan and his former club Bologna.

Zirkzee showed great potential during his first spell in Serie A, but he’s just been unable to replicate that kind of form in a United shirt, so it could be that his time with the club is up already.

Joshua Zirkzee transfer decision follows harsh Ruben Amorim snub

Zirkzee’s decision comes after being subbed off after just half an hour in the home defeat to Newcastle, with Amorim signalling very strongly how disappointed he is with the player.

It seems hard to imagine Zirkzee coming back from a humiliation like that, though a return to Serie A is also not necessarily looking that straightforward.

United would want a loan with an option to buy, but Juve may be unable to commit to that without first offloading Dusan Vlahovic, who is not signing a new contract as things stand.

Zirkzee could have other options, but Juventus are understood to be his main admirers for the moment, so much could depend on whether or not they can make it work financially by finding a buyer for Vlahovic.

Elsewhere, United are also looking to offload Marcus Rashford this January, with Paris Saint-Germain still long-term admirers of the England international.

MUFC want around £50-60m to let Rashford go, which could prove an issue, but the 27-year-old is a concrete target for PSG, who are exploring the market for attacking players this month.

Finally, Luke Shaw could also be one to watch, with Napoli admirers of the injury-prone United left-back.