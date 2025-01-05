Leeds United looking to raid Championship outfit for 26-year-old star

Leeds United flag at Elland Road. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf.

According to Leeds United News, the Championship outfit are ready to submit an offer to sign the player in January and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The midfielder has 18 months left on his current contract with Coventry and they would be willing to sell the player for an offer in excess of £8 million.

Leeds currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and they need to improve their squad during the January window. They need to raise their performance levels during the second half of the season in order to finish in the automatic promotion places.

Signing a quality midfielder could prove to be a wise decision. Sheaf has shown his quality with Coventry, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed at Leeds as well. The midfielder could be tempted to join Leeds and help them in their push for promotion.

Ben Sheaf could be a useful addition

Sheaf has done quite well for Coventry this season and he has made 18 appearances for them in the Championship. He will add creativity and control to the Leeds midfield and his hard-working style of play will ensure defensive cover as well.

Apart from his quality as a player, Sheaf will help Leeds with his leadership skills as well. He was named as Coventry’s captain at the start of the season.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement in the coming weeks.

Coventry are under financial duress right now, and they might need to balance the books soon. It is no surprise that they are ready to cash in on their captain. It remains to be seen whether Leeds can make the most of the opportunity.