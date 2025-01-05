Why Liverpool preferred Arne Slot to Ruben Amorim as Man United struggles prove LFC right

Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Steele, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made a tremendous start to life at Anfield, perhaps better than anyone could have expected.

At least, that’s largely the view from the outside, but inside Liverpool it seems all the key signs pointed towards the former Feyenoord manager being the ideal appointment to replace Jurgen Klopp.

A report from the Times looks into this in a lot of detail, with Liverpool apparently taking a lot of time to assess a number of candidates almost a year ago, just as Klopp announced he’d be leaving his role at LFC at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Recently-appointed Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was also considered by Liverpool, and at one point looked the favourite for the job according to widespread media speculation, though it seems the Merseyside giants always had concerns about the Portuguese tactician.

Liverpool proven right after snubbing Ruben Amorim for Arne Slot

According to the Times, Liverpool felt Amorim’s tactics weren’t well suited to their current squad, particularly as they had no wing-backs, while his approach was also seen as ‘too reactive’.

As we’re now seeing at Man Utd, this is indeed a big problem, with probably several transfer windows needed to give Amorim the kinds of players he needs.

Slot, by contrast, had shown that, similarly to Klopp before him, he was highly capable of over-achieving with his teams even without being given much to spend.

Slot has inherited some world class players at Liverpool, of course, but it’s still notable that he seems to have taken almost everyone up a level this season.

Klopp’s final Liverpool side ultimately fell away in last season’s title race, but they already look in a much more commanding position this time, and like a more convincing team overall.