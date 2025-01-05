When final decision on Liverpool vs Manchester United going ahead will be made

Today's big Premier League game could be in doubt (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are scheduled to take on Manchester United at Anfield in today’s big game in the Premier League, but a final decision is yet to be made on if it would be safe for the match to go ahead.

The UK is facing heavy snow in much of the country, and it seems the Liverpool area has been one of the most severely affected.

For now, it looks like the game could still go ahead, but a final decision is due to be made at 11.45am, according to the BBC’s Ian Dennis in the post below on X, formerly Twitter…

Decision deferred. There will be a further meeting at 1145. https://t.co/Ufmc1FLv00 — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) January 5, 2025

There has also been an official statement from Liverpool themselves, with a final decision still to come, and with fans advised to be careful if they do end up making their way to the stadium…

A safety meeting was held this morning to assess the weather and travel conditions for today’s fixture against Manchester United at Anfield. At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to get the game on. A further safety meeting… — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2025

Obviously fans everywhere will be hoping this game can still be played, as it’s one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season, but it also makes sense that the authorities are taking their time to be 100% sure it’s safe for fans to travel in these conditions.

Liverpool won’t want to miss opportunity to take on struggling Manchester United

One real down-side of a delay to this fixture could be that this seems like an ideal time for Liverpool to be taking on Man United.

Ruben Amorim’s side are on a run of absolutely awful form, whereas LFC are flying and will be confident of getting a victory this afternoon if the game isn’t postponed.

It was only two seasons ago that we saw Liverpool thrash the Red Devils 7-0 at Anfield, and although we don’t see score-lines like that too often, you wouldn’t necessarily be that surprised to see something similar today.

Arne Slot’s side also won’t want to miss the chance to move further ahead of Arsenal in the title race after the Gunners dropped points yesterday.