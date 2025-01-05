When final decision on Liverpool vs Manchester United going ahead will be made

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
A close up image of the Premier League ball and a breaking news banner
Today's big Premier League game could be in doubt (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are scheduled to take on Manchester United at Anfield in today’s big game in the Premier League, but a final decision is yet to be made on if it would be safe for the match to go ahead.

The UK is facing heavy snow in much of the country, and it seems the Liverpool area has been one of the most severely affected.

Liverpool star closing in on exit, says Fabrizio Romano

For now, it looks like the game could still go ahead, but a final decision is due to be made at 11.45am, according to the BBC’s Ian Dennis in the post below on X, formerly Twitter…

There has also been an official statement from Liverpool themselves, with a final decision still to come, and with fans advised to be careful if they do end up making their way to the stadium…

More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa's Spanish head coach Unai Emery looks on ahead of kick-off in the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in south London on May 19, 2024.
Aston Villa fail with €16m offer to bring 25-year-old star back to England
Mikel Arteta stands in Arsenal dugout
Arsenal, Liverpool to rival Real Madrid for star who is ‘second-best’ in the world in his role
Dominic Calvert-Lewin warming up for Everton
Exclusive: AC Milan prepare big effort to beat Newcastle & West Ham to forward transfer

Obviously fans everywhere will be hoping this game can still be played, as it’s one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season, but it also makes sense that the authorities are taking their time to be 100% sure it’s safe for fans to travel in these conditions.

Liverpool won’t want to miss opportunity to take on struggling Manchester United

One real down-side of a delay to this fixture could be that this seems like an ideal time for Liverpool to be taking on Man United.

Arne Slot vs Ruben Amorim close-up
Arne Slot vs Ruben Amorim close-up (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim’s side are on a run of absolutely awful form, whereas LFC are flying and will be confident of getting a victory this afternoon if the game isn’t postponed.

It was only two seasons ago that we saw Liverpool thrash the Red Devils 7-0 at Anfield, and although we don’t see score-lines like that too often, you wouldn’t necessarily be that surprised to see something similar today.

Arne Slot’s side also won’t want to miss the chance to move further ahead of Arsenal in the title race after the Gunners dropped points yesterday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.