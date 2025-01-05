(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The 22-year-old is currently playing for Nottingham Forest and Liverpool have sent scouts to watch him in action. According to reports via GeordieBootBoys, Liverpool are keen on the highly rated midfielder.

Nottingham Forest paid £35 million to sign the player and they are unlikely to let him leave easily. Liverpool might have to pay well over the odds in order to convince them. The player is set for an England call up on the back of his impressive performances.

Nottingham have been quite impressive this season and they are currently in the top three. They will be hoping to push for European qualification. Given their recent preferences, Anderson is unlikely to push for an exit either. He will want to continue his development with regular football at the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club at the stage of his career. If Liverpool decide to sign him, they will have to provide him with gametime assurances.

Can Liverpool get a deal done?

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the midfielder. Anderson is undoubtedly a talented player who is showing his quality in the Premier League week in and week out. He has the attributes to thrive at a top club and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

They are currently pushing for the league title and they have been challenging for major trophies fairly consistently over the last few years. They will be an attractive destination for most players and the 22-year-old could be tempted to join them if the opportunity presents itself.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Nottingham might need to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.