Liverpool, Man United share update on Sunday’s clash after final safety meeting

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Liverpool corner flag
(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

 Liverpool and Manchester United have confirmed that the Premier League match between the two clubs later today will go ahead as planned. 

Initially, there were fears that the match could be postponed because of the severe weather conditions, but two safety meetings have been held and the Premier League have decided to go through with the game after assessing the weather and the travel conditions.

More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa to meet Euro giants next week regarding a move for 26-year-old striker
Victor Osimhen warming up for Galatasaray
Talks underway: €75m striker determined to complete Manchester United transfer
Ange Postecoglou is under pressure at Tottenham
Tottenham miss out on 26-year-old January target, player set to join PL rivals
Ruben Amorim consoles his Manchester United players
Ruben Amorim consoles his Manchester United players (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool will look to add to Man United miseries

Liverpool will look to continue their title charge with a victory over their bitter rivals when the two sides meet later today. The Reds are in impressive form right now, and it will be interesting to see if they can pile further misery on a struggling Manchester United side.

The Red Devils have been quite mediocre this season and they have recently changed managers in order to get their season back on track. However, Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim has not managed to get the best out of his players yet and Manchester United have crashed to four defeats in a row.

A win over their bitter rivals could give them a huge confidence boost, and help them bounce back. Manchester United will certainly look to Liverpool’s title hopes with a positive result here.

More Stories Arne Slot Ruben Amorim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.