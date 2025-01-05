(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United have confirmed that the Premier League match between the two clubs later today will go ahead as planned.

Initially, there were fears that the match could be postponed because of the severe weather conditions, but two safety meetings have been held and the Premier League have decided to go through with the game after assessing the weather and the travel conditions.

Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions. We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra… — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2025

Following a second safety meeting, it has been decided that today’s match between Manchester United and Liverpool will go ahead. There have been snowfall and weather warnings across the North West on Sunday but it has been deemed safe for fans to attend the 16:30 GMT kick-off.… https://t.co/xGj8b63qCe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2025

Liverpool will look to add to Man United miseries

Liverpool will look to continue their title charge with a victory over their bitter rivals when the two sides meet later today. The Reds are in impressive form right now, and it will be interesting to see if they can pile further misery on a struggling Manchester United side.

The Red Devils have been quite mediocre this season and they have recently changed managers in order to get their season back on track. However, Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim has not managed to get the best out of his players yet and Manchester United have crashed to four defeats in a row.

A win over their bitter rivals could give them a huge confidence boost, and help them bounce back. Manchester United will certainly look to Liverpool’s title hopes with a positive result here.