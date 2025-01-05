(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Milos Kerkez, as Bournemouth are reportedly closing in on the signing of left-back Julio Soler from Lanus.

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth are on the verge of securing a £12 million deal for the 19-year-old Argentine full-back. Soler has agreed to a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Cherries, with the move expected to be finalised this week.

Manchester United boost as Bournemouth close in on Julio Soler

Soler, who has made 50 appearances in his young career, has attracted attention for his raw talent and potential as a left-back. His arrival at Bournemouth could pave the way for Kerkez’s departure.

The report claims that Bournemouth have moved in for the defender as the interest in Kerkez intensifies from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is keen to address the club’s left-back issues, with Luke Shaw sidelined by injury and Tyrell Malacia only recently returning from a long-term layoff.

Diogo Dalot has filled in at the left during their absence and has done a decent job however, he is more comfortable at his natural position on the right-side.

Kerkez is seen as a top target for Amorim, with the player impressing with his performances this season.

Man United face competition from Liverpool for Milos Kerkez signing

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has labelled Kerkez as “one to watch,” noting that the player recently switched his agency—often a sign of an impending move.

However, they face strong competition from Liverpool, who have reportedly joined the race to sign the left-back given the current poor form of Andy Robertson.

Club legend Jamie Carragher has also urged the club to sign another left-back, urging the club to sign Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, a player Arne Slot admires, to solve the left-back issue.

With Bournemouth seemingly prepared to let Kerkez leave after securing a replacement in Soler, the stage is set for Manchester United and Liverpool to battle for his signature.