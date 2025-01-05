(Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the London club.

According to Standard, Liverpool and Newcastle United are keen on the player and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and it is no surprise that top clubs are keen on him. However, Crystal Palace will not want to lose him easily.

The player was linked with an exit from the club at the start of the season as well, but his suitors were priced out of a move for the player. Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has now confirmed that Guehi has not asked to leave the club in January and therefore he is likely to stay until the end of the season.

Glasner said: “No player from our squad came to me and said [they] want to leave. No one. “No one that played all the games, all the minutes, like Marc, and no one from the players who didn’t play so many minutes. This is the most relevant part: what the player tells me. “If one is coming and says they want to leave and both clubs find an agreement, I think it will happen. But as long as a player doesn’t come — and Marc didn’t come — I am really not concerned he will leave.”

Palace must hold on to Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace have had a disappointing season so far, and they will look to finish high up in the table. They need to hold on to their best players in order for that to happen. The update from Glasner will certainly come as a boost for the players as well as the fans. Guehi is an indispensable asset for the Londoners and they need to hold on to him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need to find a quality long-term replacement for club captain Virgil van Dijk, who will be out of contract in the summer of 2025. The 24-year-old England international seems like the ideal profile. As far as Newcastle are concerned, they have looked vulnerable at the back this season and they need to sign a reliable partner for Sven Botman.