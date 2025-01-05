Roy Keane and Ruben Amorim (Photo from Sky Sports, Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has made it clear he’s very concerned about the total lack of a reaction from the club’s players to Ruben Amorim taking over as manager.

The Red Devils made a terrible start to the season under previous manager Erik ten Hag, leading to him being sacked and temporarily replaced by interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Man Utd showed some signs of improvement under Van Nistelrooy, but since Amorim came in as the permanent successor to Ten Hag, results and performances have once again taken a turn for the worse.

See below as Keane responds to Amorim’s dire record so far, making it clear just how worrying it is that the players haven’t shown any sign of responding to the change in manager…

"My goodness, they're so bad…" ? Roy Keane reacts to Manchester United's results under Ruben Amorim ? pic.twitter.com/Bw8XEvoZKU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 5, 2025

Keane is not one to hold back, and he’s clearly not expecting anything particularly positive for United today as they head to Anfield for what could be a very long afternoon against an in-form Liverpool side.

Can Ruben Amorim help Man United to a surprise result at Liverpool?

Amorim did hugely impressive work at Sporting Lisbon, and it could be that we’ll soon start to see his methods having the desired effect with this United side.

It hasn’t happened yet, that’s for sure, but Liverpool might do well not to take their rivals lightly this afternoon, as they did just recently earn a surprise late 2-1 win away to Manchester City.

In fairness, City are also having a very difficult season, very much unlike Liverpool, so the trip to Anfield is surely going to be a much bigger challenge.

One imagines it’s more likely we’ll see something similar to that 7-0 thrashing of a couple of years ago, instead of a victory for Amorim’s side.