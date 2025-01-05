“All over the place” – Roy Keane brutally slams Liverpool star for his poor performance vs Manchester United

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Sky Sports Roy Keane
(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold was brutally slammed by Roy Keane for his poor defending during the 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Anfield. 

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield by Ruben Amorim’s side in what was a thrilling contest. While the first half was relatively quiet, with United doing well to contain the in-form Liverpool side while also creating several dangerous chances on the counter.

The second half was a more open contest with plenty of chances at each end. The visitors took the lead in the 52nd minute through Lisandro Martinez who smashed the ball into the roof of the net after being played in by Bruno Fernandes. Trent was at fault for Martinez’s goal with him giving the ball away initially in the build-up.

Cody Gakpo equalised almost immediately after, scoring with an outstanding finish after embarrassing De Ligt with a silky touch.  And the Reds turned the game in the 70th minute, with Salah scoring from the spot to give the home side a 2-1 lead.

It looked like the Reds would go on to win the game but the Red Devils attacked from the left-side again, with Trent out of the picture, Garnacho’s cross finds Amad Diallo who finished past Allison from close range to level the score.

Roy Keane slams Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled against Manchester United. (Photo by Zohaib Alam – MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been tipped to leave the club at the end of the season,  had a poor game, with majority of United’s chances in both halves coming from his side.  Apart from his role in the goals conceded, he was caught out multiple times in the first half.

Speaking at half-time on Sky Sports, Roy Keane minced no words to single out the Liverpool right-back.

He said (quotes via The Mirror):

“Trent Alexander-Arnold has been all over the place defensively. His defending has been schoolboy stuff. He’s got to do better.”

“They’re talking about him going to Real Madrid. The way he’s defending he’s going to Tranmere Rovers after this. He’s got to do better.”

 

