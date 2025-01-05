Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 26-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the Italian club and he has played a total of 93 minutes of first-team football this season. Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich were keen on securing his services this month.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Ipswich are set to sign the player loan. The defender has already completed his medical with the club and the two clubs are expected to complete the formalities soon.

Spurs were hoping to add more depth to their defensive unit, and the development will certainly come as a blow for them. Godfrey would have been an inexpensive addition for them on loan during the second half of the season.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are currently sidelined with injuries and Tottenham need a partner for Radu Dragusin.

Godfrey has not been at his best for the Italian club, but a move to the Premier League could bring out the best in him. He has previously shown his quality in English football. A fresh start will be ideal for the defender.

Godfrey could help Ipswich improve

Meanwhile, Ipswich are fighting for survival in the Premier League and they have looked quite vulnerable defensively. They needed to sign a quality central defender, and it will be interesting to see if you Godfrey can make an instant impact and help them tighten up at the back.

Tottenham will need to plug the gaps in the defence before the January transfer window closes, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to move on to other targets now.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old defender will now look to get his career back on track with regular football in England.