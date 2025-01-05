Talks underway: €75m striker determined to complete Manchester United transfer

Victor Osimhen warming up for Galatasaray (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

There have reportedly already been initial talks over Victor Osimhen’s potential transfer to Manchester United, with the player keen to complete the move.

The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Galatasaray after his surprise switch from Napoli during the summer, and it now looks like his future is set to be the subject of speculation again this January.

Osimhen looks like he could be an ideal signing to improve this struggling Man United side, and it seems the player himself is keen to make the move to Old Trafford, according to Business Day.

The Nigerian outlet states that Osimhen has a €90m release clause, though it’s suggested that could even fall to €75m this January to help facilitate a transfer.

Victor Osimhen for €75m would be a bargain transfer for Manchester United

If United could land Osimhen for just €75m it would have to go down as superb business, with the former Lille man clearly a major upgrade on what they currently have up front.

It’s been a hugely disappointing season for United, with flops like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund not contributing nearly enough in attack, while Marcus Rashford has also majorly gone off the boil.

Osimhen, meanwhile, was a prolific scorer at Napoli and has continued to shine in his time in Turkey, so he’ll likely have an eye on a move to a more competitive league.

MUFC clearly need to make changes to this squad if they are to get the best out of manager Ruben Amorim, who has a distinctive playing style that proved successful at his former club Sporting Lisbon.

Amorim surely can’t replicate that, however, with a squad largely made up of Erik ten Hag’s players, with his predecessor bringing in a long list of expensive flops.