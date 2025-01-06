“What I think” – Arne Slot opens up on poor performance from Liverpool star vs Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League leaders were favourites to win against a struggling Manchester United side at Anfield.

However, the hosts surprised the Reds by putting on a brilliant performance and earning a well deserved point at Anfield.

Despite the result now doing much for Ruben Amorim’s side as far as league position is concerned, since they are still 13th, it would help them and give them confidence for their upcoming matches.

Lisandro Martinez gave the visitors the lead but Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah’s goals put the hosts in a strong position. Amad Diallo’s goal in the 80th minute made sure that Man United come back with a point from the home of their biggest rivals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the weakest Liverpool player and his defensive performance was disastrous.

The right-back, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, struggled to deal with the left-side of Man United but Arne Slot has claimed that the poor performance had nothing to do with the player’s uncertain future at Anfield.

Slot said, as reported by GOAL:

“I don’t believe in those things. I think nine out of 10 people will tell you that it affected him, but I’m one of the 10 that tells you I don’t think that affected him.

“What I think affected him was that he had to play Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot who are two starters for Portugal, great, great players. We have a fantastic player here in Diogo Jota and he’s not even playing for Portugal, so that tells you how much quality United have. And if these players set themselves to a game, and that is what United once in a while does, then it’s very difficult to play against them.

“I think it is more difficult for Trent to play against Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot than it is the rumours that were there in the week. That’s my opinion, but everyone will probably tell you it’s to do with the rumours.”

Liverpool should sort Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future soon

Even though the manager may not agree but the speculation surrounding his future is affecting the Liverpool defender.

The Reds need to sort out his future soon because that would make the player focus on his form more rather than his future.

There is no doubt about Alexander-Arnold’s talent and quality but it would be difficult for any player to concentrate on his game if there are rumours of him leaving his boyhood club for a big move to Real Madrid.

The fans are upset with the Liverpool star and they have voiced their frustration on social media over him wanting to leave the club to move to La Liga and perhaps that could also be affecting his performances.

Liverpool consider replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold with Premier League defender