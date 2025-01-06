Arne Slot is ready to let 25-year-old Liverpool star leave the club for £50-60 million

(Photo by Alex Livesey, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool played a 2-2 draw against rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

A match which they were expected to win against a struggling Man United side ended as a draw with the Merseyside club losing two points in the title race.

Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah scored for the hosts while Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo scored for Ruben Amorim’s side.

The Reds are now ready to use the January transfer window in order to make changes to their squad and add more strength to gain advantage over their rivals.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are facing an uncertain future at the club but another player could be heading out of Anfield.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League leaders are ready to accept offers of £50-60 million for struggling striker Darwin Nunez.

Against Man United, he struggled once again and that has been the story of his season.

Darwin Nunez has still not hit peak form at Liverpool

The 25-year-old has scored just two goals in 15 Premier League appearances for Arne Slot’s side and even the Dutch manager has been unable to get the best out of him, just like former manager Jurgen Klopp.

This is his third season at the club and it appears like he has still not fully settled to life in the Premier League.

His form has never been consistent during his time at Anfield and the Reds are now ready to let him leave.

Liverpool have shortlisted two attackers that they are monitoring to replace Nunez at the club, with the Reds interested in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram.

As per the report, the Premier League giants are looking to make a big sale so that they can fund moves for a new centre-back and midfielder.

Another name linked with replacing Nunez at Anfield is Brighton attacker Joao Pedro.