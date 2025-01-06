Arsenal consider ‘shock January move’ for Premier League attacker with one goal

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking for attacking options in the market as manager Mikel Arteta aims to strengthen his team for another title challenge.

The Gunners have tried and failed to win the Premier League title in the last two seasons but they are hoping to get lucky this time.

Bukayo Saka’s injury is a huge cause of concern for Arteta and the club and they are expected to use the January transfer window to sign a new attacking player who can ease the burden on the shoulders of the current attackers.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, the two strikers at the club, have had mixed seasons at the Emirates Stadium and that could force the look to look for a new striker this month.

According to talkSPORT, the North London club are looking to make a move for Brighton attacker Evan Ferguson.

The Irish international has fallen down the pecking order at Brighton, with Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck both moving ahead of him.

Ferguson could be sent out on loan by Brighton this month for the remainder of the season and the Gunners are considering taking a chance on 20-year-old striker.

In 12 Premier League matches this season, Ferguson has only managed to score one goal, which shows that he is currently struggling to perform.

Arsenal need reinforcements in January

The Arsenal boss, who has admitted that he will make a signing if someone extraordinary is available in the market, is not looking to splash the cash in the January transfer window so a loan move for Ferguson would make complete sense for the Gunners.

The youngster was one of the most sought after players a few seasons ago but his progress has stalled at Brighton and a move away to a club like Arsenal could revive his career.

Along with Arsenal, West Ham United and Fulham are both interested in signing the attacker from the Seagulls.

If they want to mount a serious title challenge and catch Liverpool in the race, the Gunners need a new attacker in their team and failure to sign an attacker this month could cause them dearly in the Premier League title race.

It remains to be seen if Ferguson is the right player to provide depth and quality to their attack because of his lack of experience but he could be a good back up option and help Arteta’s side as they look to compete in four competitions.

