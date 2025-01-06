Move likely: Arsenal & Manchester United on alert for potential €65m attacker transfer

Mikel Arteta and Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Bryn Lennon, Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

It is looking increasingly likely that Dusan Vlahovic will leave Juventus, with both Arsenal and Manchester United among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Juve are planning a meeting over Vlahovic’s future in February, with the expectation being that they will set an asking price of around €65m for the Serbia international as he’s no closer to signing a new contract.

Vlahovic has long been highly regarded for his performances in Serie A, particularly during his days as a youngster at Fiorentina, and he’s shown some promise during his time at Juventus as well, even if he’s not been quite as consistent as some might’ve hoped.

Arsenal and Man United are both admirers of the player, however, and CaughtOffside understands that the two Premier League clubs are joined by Paris Saint-Germain in monitoring his situation during this uncertain period.

Dusan Vlahovic transfer could be a good option for Arsenal and Man United

Even if Vlahovic isn’t the best striker in the world, he has his qualities and could be a useful option for Arsenal and United to consider, though perhaps not at €65m.

CaughtOffside understands that the Red Devils are looking to make changes up front and could offload Joshua Zirkzee already, and that could pave the way for a possible swap deal as Juve are interested in the former Bologna forward.

PSG are also looking to offload players before bringing in Vlahovic or someone similar, with Randal Kolo Muani available after struggling to make an impact at the Parc des Princes.

Arsenal, meanwhile, don’t currently have anyone they want to offload, but it seems clear they need more depth in attack after the injury to Bukayo Saka and some slightly indifferent performances from the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in recent times.

Vlahovic could be an upgrade and give AFC something a bit different in attack, and fans will be desperate for almost anyone to come in and breathe new life into their title challenge this season.