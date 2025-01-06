“Another player they appreciate…” – Fabrizio Romano names two potential Chelsea transfer targets

Enzo Maresca and Marc Guehi (Photo by Julian Finney, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea could be set to make changes to their defence this January as Fabrizio Romano has named Marc Guehi and Tomas Araujo as players appreciated inside Stamford Bridge.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for a video update on the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Chelsea have had internal discussions about their options in defence this January.

Crystal Palace defender Guehi is one name appreciated by the Blues, while Araujo of Benfica has also been on their radar since the summer, according to Romano.

€65m Chelsea transfer target EXPECTED to move imminently

Both deals look complicated, however, and another option for Chelsea could be to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace, as they have a clause that enables them to terminate that deal early.

Marc Guehi or Tomas Araujo to Chelsea?

Guehi has shone in the Premier League, so looks ideal for CFC, but Araujo is another big talent who could have a bright future at the highest level in a more competitive league.

Chelsea will still need to decide how much they can spend this winter, however.

“Chelsea are considering their options for a new signing in the centre-back position this January – there is a concrete possibility for them to bring in a new signing in defence because of injuries,” Romano said.

“Chelsea have Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana out, so the Blues are exploring the market … They could go for a different centre-back, a player for present and future.

“A player they like at Chelsea is Marc Guehi – it could be a possibility, which has already been discussed and considered internally by Chelsea.

“However, from what I’m told, it’s still not an easy deal to get done because it could be expensive, and Chelsea still have to decide internally how much they want to spend to cover that position.

“For sure, though, Guehi is appreciated, and he has 18 months left on his contract at Crystal Palace, so let’s see what Chelsea decide to do.

“Tomas Araujo at Benfica is another player they appreciate at Chelsea – they already wanted him last summer.

“But for the moment Benfica are still not opening the door to a general exit. Let’s see if the situation will change, but at the moment I’m not aware of any news on Araujo.”