“Tottenham have asked” – Romano drops encouraging update on Tottenham’s pursuit of attacker with 15 goals & 11 assists

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images) / (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old striker has caught the attention of Spurs as they aim to bolster their attacking options for the remainder of the season.

It was reported last night that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and director Johan Lange have flown to France to negotiate a deal with PSG for the versatile attacker.

This report details that Kolo Muani is expected to cost around £55 million, the deal includes a financial arrangement that is said to appeal to Tottenham’s cost-conscious chairman. Spurs would not be required to pay PSG until 2026, allowing the club to manage their finances strategically.

Fabrizio Romano drops update on Tottenham’s pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Spurs have inquired about Kolo Muani. However, Juventus and other European heavyweights are also closely monitoring the 26-year-old.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Romano noted:

“It’s a possibility but there are several clubs. Tottenham have asked for information, but also Juventus in Italy for example. It’s an open race, as PSG keep waiting for the best conditions possible.”

And as per the latest update from Fabrizio Romano on his X, the player is “due to leave” PSG this month, serving as a boost for Tottenham’s pursuit.

Kolo Muani’s journey and current struggles

Kolo Muani joined PSG in September 2023 following an exceptional season with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he tallied 15 goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga, finishing as the league’s third-highest scorer and second-best in assists, taking his tally to for the club to 26 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances.

PSG secured the French forward for €90 million, however, his debut season in Paris has not lived up to expectations. Despite contributing nine goals and six assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, his performances have been inconsistent, and he has openly expressed his desire to move past what he termed a disappointing first campaign.

The striker has also struggled to find form this season, managing only two goals and one assist in 14 appearances.

Nevertheless, Kolo Muani’s potential remains evident. He has delivered standout moments, such as scoring his first Champions League goal against AC Milan and excelling in Ligue 1 clashes, including a strong display against rivals Marseille. His pace, versatility, and ability to integrate into various attacking systems make him a compelling option for Spurs, especially as they look to enhance their offensive depth.

Kolo Muani would be a great fit for Tottenham

Kolo Muani’s versatility, pace, and tactical adaptability make him an attractive option for Tottenham. He is capable of playing across the front three and could provide much-needed depth and creativity to Ange Postecoglou’s attacking lineup.

Tottenham have struggled with injuries with several key players out and need to bolster their squad this month to improve their form.

Having already signed a new goalkeeper in Antonin Kinsky early in the window, it appears that the club are going to try and secure their targets quickly.

It remains to be seen if they can successfully beat the strong competition from European clubs to secure the signing of Kolo Muani.