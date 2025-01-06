Igor Paixao in action for Feyenoord (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs to have scouted Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao in recent times, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the 24-year-old has also impressed scouts of clubs such as Tottenham, Aston Villa, West Ham and Roma, and that he could move for around €30-35m.

Paixao certainly looks like a player who could be capable of making the step up to a more competitive league soon, and it will be interesting to see if any of these clubs make a move.

So far, no talks have taken place and no offers have been made, but it’s understood that the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have received positive feedback on the player from their scouts.

Igor Paixao: Could this be the bargain transfer Arsenal need?

Arsenal are perhaps, only just, still in this season’s title race, but they’ll need more in attack if they want to catch Liverpool between now and May.

The Gunners have been overly reliant on Bukayo Saka to provide that spark up front, and he’s now injured for a couple of months, so a signing like Paixao could be just what’s needed.

It’s not easy bringing in the biggest names in January, and Arsenal won’t want to over-spend, so around €35m for Paixao could be ideal.

The Brazilian, who can play in a variety of positions in a front three, could also be a useful addition for Liverpool in the long run, even if they don’t need him quite as urgently.

Mohamed Salah is nearing the end of his contract, so the Reds could do well to look for a long-term replacement in that area of the pitch, while it might also be useful to have cover for the injury-prone Diogo Jota.

Still, Paixao might feel he’d get more playing time at Arsenal or some of the other clubs mentioned, as Liverpool are already pretty well stocked in attack and might not find much room for another new signing right now.