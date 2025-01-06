Romano confirms 20-goal Villa forward is leaving the club this week

Unai Emery looks on during Aston Villa's game against Newcastle (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided Aston Villa fans with a major transfer update early on in this year’s January window, with a big name looking set to leave.

According to the reliable Italian journalist, Villa are looking ready to let Jaden Philogene leave Villa Park not that long after he first joined.

The talented 22-year-old impressed during his time at Hull City and made the move to Villa at the start of this season, joining for a second spell at the club.

However, he’s barely featured under Unai Emery and it now looks like he could be allowed to leave in order to pursue more first-team football.

Jaden Philogene transfer exit talks have already started, says Fabrizio Romano

According to Romano on his official account on X, talks have already started about Philogene leaving Villa.

Some AVFC fans will no doubt be disappointed to see Philogene moving on without getting more of a chance, and it’s perhaps slightly surprising that Emery couldn’t find more room for him.

One imagines this could end up being a deal Villa live to regret, as Philogene has the potential to improve and blossom into a real asset for a Premier League club.

Villa initially signed the England Under-21 international on a five-year contract, so it might be that he’ll only leave on loan for now and that the club will continue to monitor his progress and give him more time to develop.

It might end up being a good idea for Philogene to leave Villa and gain more experience elsewhere, as some young players sometimes need a bit more time before they’re truly ready to shine week in, week out in the Premier League.