Resolution in days: Man United star open to Juventus transfer, things could move quickly

Joshua Zirkzee could leave Manchester United for Juventus (Photo by Emilio Andreoli, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Joshua Zirkzee transfer saga could reportedly be resolved in the next few days as the Manchester United forward is open to joining Juventus, according to Juve FC.

The Netherlands international is struggling at Man Utd after joining from Bologna in the summer, and it could be that his stay in English football will be a short one.

Zirkzee has asked his representatives to look for a return to Serie A this January, and Juve FC claim he’s open to a move to Turin.

It seems things could move quickly on this saga, and it surely makes sense for all parties involved if Zirkzee leaves Old Trafford as soon as possible this January.

Man United star CLOSE to surprise exit

The 23-year-old was recently dealt the humiliation of being subbed off after just half an hour in United’s defeat at home to Newcastle, and it’s hard to see him coming back from this awful start in Manchester.

Joshua Zirkzee looks like he needs a return to Italy

Zirkzee impressed during his time at Bologna and one imagines he could revive his career with another spell in Italian football, with the Premier League perhaps just not for him.

We’ve seen many fine players struggle to adapt to new leagues in the past, and the fast pace of the English game can sometimes prove too much.

It doesn’t help that Zirkzee is still young and relatively inexperienced, and that he’s also been playing in a generally poor United side that has looked poor in a variety of positions.

Zirkzee could still save his career if he chooses the right move for himself now, though some might also feel he needs to face up to this challenge instead of running away at the first opportunity.

It will be interesting to see if United and Juventus can reach any kind of an agreement in the coming days, and if MUFC replace the departing Dutchman in attack.