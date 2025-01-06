Julen Lopetegui, Mikel Arteta, and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Carl Recine, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham United had reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Arsenal over the transfer of left-back Kieran Tierney, though he’s favouring a move to his former club Celtic instead.

Tierney has completely fallen out of favour at Arsenal, and it’s not too surprising to see that the Scotland international seems to be coming towards the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, it seems West Ham were unable to get a deal done for Tierney, despite reaching an agreement with Arsenal.

That’s according to Hammers News, who cite information from journalist Graeme Bailey. with the likes of Leicester City and Brentford also mentioned as suitors for the 27-year-old.

West Ham could have done well to bring in a proven Premier League full-back like Tierney this January, but it seems they’ll now have to move on to other targets.

Kieran Tierney transfer blow for West Ham – who else could they sign in that position?

It will be interesting to see if West Ham now try their luck with moves for other left-backs this winter.

Emerson Palmieri has mostly been Julen Lopetegui’s first choice, but some doubts remain over his consistency at this level.

With West Ham generally struggling for form this season, one imagines fans would welcome changes in a number of key positions.

There aren’t any other specific names out there in the rumour mill at the moment, but the Hammers will probably be assessing their options after the blow of missing out on Tierney.

One imagines other positions might also be a priority, however, and that a new left-back coming in might hinge on other factors, such as whether or not Emerson even stays at the London Stadium.