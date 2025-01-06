(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are reportedly monitoring Udinese centre-back Thomas Kristensen as they look to strengthen their defensive ranks in the January transfer window.

Under the guidance of new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, the Foxes are aiming to reinforce their backline, with changes on the horizon.

Thomas Kristensen among defenders eyed by Leicester City

One of Leicester’s recent defensive signing, Caleb Okoli, could be heading for an early exit. The 22-year-old, who joined from Atalanta last summer, is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A clubs, and Van Nistelrooy may deem him surplus to requirements.

This potential departure has prompted Leicester to explore alternatives, with Kristensen emerging as a standout candidate as well as Marseille’s Lilian Brassier, as reported by reputable journalist Rudy Galetti.

He reported on X:

“Parma are increasing the pressure on Okoli, making concrete steps towards him and reducing the gap.”

“Leicester, after having explored various profiles including Kristensen (Udinese) as already told, are concretely interested in Brassier.”

?? #Parma are increasing the pressure on #Okoli, making concrete steps towards him and reducing the gap. ? #Leicester, after having explored various profiles including Kristensen (Udinese) as already told, are concretely interested in #Brassier (#OM). ?? #Transfers https://t.co/uPZFH5f1fx pic.twitter.com/XF3Hkwg5PQ — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 5, 2025

Thomas Kristensen – Denmark’s emerging talent

Kristensen has been making a name for himself at Serie A side Udinese. However, this season has been marred with injuries, with him only making eight appearances so far.

His impressive displays have drawn interest from several European clubs, with Leicester reportedly making inquiries into his availability.

Kristensen’s current market value is estimated at €4.5 million, and he is under contract with Udinese until 2028, making him a valuable asset.

The young defender’s career trajectory highlights his potential. Kristensen began his journey at AGF in Denmark, rising through the ranks before making his senior debut in May 2021.

After signing a long-term contract extension with the Danish club, Kristensen made a significant leap by joining Udinese on a five-year deal in September 2023.

Leicester view Kristensen as a potential cornerstone for their backline. With Van Nistelrooy spearheading a rebuilding effort, bringing in a player of Kristensen’s calibre could provide long-term stability and strengthen the team’s defensive setup.

Another name on their radar is former Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters

This comes after they lost one of their key defensive targets, Ben Godfrey to Premier League rivals Ipswich Town, forcing Leicester to turn their focus towards other targets.

The Foxes currently sit 19th in the table with just 14 points. The January transfer window is crucial for the Foxes, and their ability to reinforce the squad could determine their survival in the Premier League.