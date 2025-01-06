Players had to be separated in Liverpool dressing room bust-up as Reds star’s future unsettling the rest of the team

Mohamed Salah, Arne Slot and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool players apparently had to be separated in a tense encounter in the dressing room after yesterday’s frustrating 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Rumours circulating on social media suggest that all is not well inside the Liverpool squad right now, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s uncertain future perhaps starting to unsettle the rest of the team.

Alexander-Arnold didn’t have his best game yesterday and it was clear at one point that Virgil van Dijk was not at all happy with his teammate.

It remains to be seen how reliable these rumours are, but plenty of high-profile accounts all seem to be saying similar things about a negative reaction to yesterday’s game and concerns about Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation dragging on and becoming a distraction…

Liverpool will undoubtedly look back at this as a hugely frustrating two points dropped, with Arne Slot’s side going into the game against Man Utd as the major favourites.

Before the game there was talk of possibly repeating something similar to that 7-0 thrashing of a couple of years ago, but United spoiled the party somewhat with a surprisingly resolute display.

Do Liverpool need to put off-the-pitch matters to bed?

Liverpool have been pretty flawless on the pitch this season, with Slot doing a superb job since taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

There is surely no need to panic just yet, but if the atmosphere in the LFC dressing room really isn’t that good due to these long-running contract sagas, then it could perhaps start to be a problem soon.

Alexander-Arnold seems like the biggest concern, and he was particularly poor against the Red Devils yesterday, but it’s also the case that Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk are yet to agree new deals.

This is surely something Slot and everyone else at Liverpool will want to quieten down as soon as possible, so it will be interesting to watch how performances and results continue if this remains unresolved.