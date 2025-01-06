(Photo by Alex Livesey, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool have an offer on the table worth €50m for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The offer consists of an initial payment of €35 million, with the remaining €15 million to be paid next season.

This move reignites the Reds’ long-standing interest in the French international, whom they previously tried to sign in 2022 before losing out to Real Madrid.

Liverpool to battle it out for Aurelien Tchouameni

The report adds that Liverpool will face fierce competition for his signature with Manchester City among clubs strongly interested in signing him. They have lost Rodri to a long-term injury and his absence had a huge impact on the team’s performance, proving the need of another top-class defensive midfielder.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also entered the race to sign the midfield powerhouse, with recent report stating that all these clubs are prepared to offer Tchouameni with an exit route.

While Liverpool aim to swoop in quickly and beat competition to his signature, the report further states that the Reds will battle it out with Man City for the Frenchman and the ‘coming weeks‘ could prove to be ‘decisive’.

Tchouameni’s time at Real Madrid has been underwhelming compared to his stellar performances at AS Monaco, but Liverpool see an opportunity to bolster their midfield with his signing.

The 24-year-old midfielder’s ability to control the tempo of the game and contribute defensively makes him an attractive prospect for Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool’s need to sign a new defensive midfielder

Heading into the season, Liverpool were heavily linked with Martin Zubimendi, identifying the number 6 role as a crucial position to strengthen. Personal terms were reportedly agreed, and the club was prepared to trigger his release clause. However, in a dramatic twist, Zubimendi rejected the Reds and opted to stay at Real Sociedad, leaving Liverpool without a proper defensive midfielder to replace Fabinho.

This setback initially appeared to leave the Reds vulnerable, but Ryan Gravenberch has risen to the occasion in the number 6 role. The Dutchman has delivered outstanding performances, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders this season.

Despite his emergence, Liverpool’s options in the position remain thin, with Wataru Endo the only other senior player available for the role.

Adding someone like Tchouameni could hugely improve Liverpool’s midfield. His ability to dictate play from deep, combined with his defensive acumen, would not only bolster the Reds’ stability but also complement Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in a high-quality midfield trio.