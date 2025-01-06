“I can confirm” – Liverpool star’s agent opens up on speculation in the media

Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The last few weeks have seen a lot of Liverpool players linked with an exit from the club due to their contract situation.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk have entered the final six months of their contract at Anfield and media speculation has increased about their long term future at the club.

Darwin Nunez, after another poor season for the Reds, has been linked with an exit from the club if the Premier League leaders can get the right offers for him.

Similarly, Liverpool’s summer signing from last year Federico Chiesa has been mentioned as the player that the Reds could look to allow to leave the club in January.

However, his agent has denied all such reports and claimed that Chiesa is keen on staying at the club and Liverpool have complete faith in his ability to perform.

The Italian has struggled this season since joining the club with his fitness issues being a huge cause of concern for the Premier League giants and manager Arne Slot.

They believe Chiesa can contribute to their cause as they challenge for the league and the Champions League this season.

Liverpool are not thinking about letting Chiesa leave the club

Serie A club Napoli have been named as Chiesa’s potential future destination but his agent has slammed all such reports.

“Napoli did not negotiate a contract with Chiesa from Liverpool in the winter period, and the club has no intention of dispensing with the player,” his agent Vali Ramadan told 365scores.

“The player is continuing with Liverpool and is seeking the opportunity to participate in the coming period. This is what I can confirm now.”

It would have been harsh if Liverpool had allowed the player to leave the club after only arriving a few months earlier.

He deserves to get proper chances in the team before a conclusion can be made about his future.

The players ahead of him in the pecking order have performed well this season and at the moment, it is not possible for him to get a place in the starting line-up but the season is long and injury issues plus rotation from the manager can offer the 27-year-old winger opportunities in the future.