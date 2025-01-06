Man United get double injury scare after draw against Liverpool at Anfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United displayed possibly their most impressive performance of the season against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim’s side were struggling to get a win in the league and they were sitting in 14th position before the kick-off.

Fans and pundits expected them to lose the match against Premier League leaders but they managed to impress at Anfield, despite not winning the match.

The Premier League rivals played an entertaining 2-2 draw, with Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo scoring the goals for the visitors and Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah replying for the hosts.

However, Amorim has got a double injury scare regarding two of his players who started the match at Anfield.

Manchester Evening News journalist Tyrone Marshall reported on his X account that Rasmus Hojlund was spotted limping after the final whistle at Anfield.

The journalist added that defender Matthijs de Ligt had ice strapped to his leg which should be a huge cause of concern for Ruben Amorim and his team.

Rasmus Hojlund limped through the mixed zone at Anfield and Matthijs de Ligt leaving with what looked like ice strapped to his lower leg #mufc — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) January 5, 2025

Man United season depends on the fitness of players

With fixtures coming thick and fast, the Man United manager would be hoping to keep his players fit and available.

Man United have struggled a lot in the last few months and the result at Anfield would have given them confidence to perform better but they need their players fit and available because the manager likes to rotate to keep the squad fresh.

The festive period is now over but more important matches are about to come for United, who now face Arsenal in the FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium.

Both Amorim and Mikel Arteta are expected to rotate in the Cup and give chances to some of the back up players.

It would be better for the the Red Devils if they can rest Hojlund and De Ligt for the FA Cup match against Arsenal and give chances to Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from the start.

Marcus Rashford offered to surprise club as Man United exit edges closer