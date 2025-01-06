Report: Marcus Rashford offered to surprise club as Man United exit edges closer

Man United star Marcus Rashford to leave the club soon? (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is facing an uncertain future at the club after manager Ruben Amorim decided to drop him.

The attacker has been dropped several times by the new Man United boss, who has shown his authority since taking charge of the struggling Premier League side.

A report has claimed that he has been dropped by the Amorim because he broke a pre-match rule.

Whatever the actual reason is behind the fallout between the Man United attacker and the manager, it is bad news for Rashford and his career at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has since expressed his desire of a move away from the club to start a new chapter in his career.

According to Manuele Baiocchini, who spoke to Sky Sport, Rashford is attracting interest from AC Milan and if the Premier League side decide to loan the player, the Serie A giants would be seriously interested.

He said, as reported by Milan News:

“There are names that are of interest like the one mentioned last night which is Marcus Rashford. An extraordinary player, he has played over 400 games with United and 60 with England, with whom he has scored 17 goals.

“We are talking about a top player that the industry sites value between €50-60 million, but in recent weeks he has had problems with his new coach, Amorim. As soon as the Portuguese arrived, he played the first two games as a starter, then he was benched, Amorim made statements that suggested unprofessional behaviour on the part of Rashford. He has played on the right, on the left and also first forward.

“At AC Milan he could be the deputy Leao or the alternative to Morata and Abraham. Basically, it is an opportunity that Milan would also be ready to take. If Manchester United would loan out a player like Rashford Milan would be interested, very interested.

“However, there is the issue with the salary: Rashford gets €14m a year, between now and June it would be 7 million. A salary totally out of reach of any Italian team.

“If Manchester United were to loan him out and contribute to the wage in a substantial way then Milan would be ready to talk about it in a very concrete way, something that for now has not yet begun but the idea is on the table.”

Is Marcus Rashford’s time at Man United over?

It appears like he is not going to be at the club he loved as a boy for long.

Amorim has shown in his little time at Man United that he prefers other players over the struggling Man United attacker.

Rashford, who has a price tag of minimum £40m, has only managed to score four Premier League goals this season and it is not a huge surprise since his form was surprisingly poor even last season.

The attacker’s issues off the pitch have caught the attention of the media and it feels like there is too much scrutiny around what he does at the club which puts him under extra pressure.

A move away from Old Trafford would be better for his career at this stage and he needs regular playing time to regain the form that made him one of the best young players in the world a few years ago.