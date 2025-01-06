(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) / (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has fired a public dig at club legend Jamie Carragher, accusing the former defender of being “obsessed” with him.

The Egyptian’s sharp response comes after Carragher’s repeated comments about Salah’s ongoing contract situation at Anfield.

The saga surrounding Salah’s future has been a hot topic, with the forward’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Despite his extraordinary performances, Liverpool have yet to secure his signature on a new deal, sparking widespread speculation about his future.

Salah, along with teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is now eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs—a concerning scenario for Liverpool fans.

He has been putting in world-class performances week in week out since joining the Reds from AS Roma in 2017 for £35 million. The 32-year-old has scored an incredible 232 goals and 105 assists in 376 appearances, averaging nearly a goal or assist per game.

This season, his form has been nothing short of sensational. He has already netted 18 goals and provided 13 assists in just 19 Premier League matches, with his overall tally across all competitions standing at 21 goals and 17 assists in 27 appearances. (Transfermarkt)

His performances have been instrumental in propelling Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and Champions League standings, as well as securing a spot in the League Cup semi-finals. However, the club’s inability to resolve his contract situation has become the hot topic surrounding him instead.

Mo Salah hits back at Jamie Carragher

The Egyptian King has come out and made several public statements hinting at this desire to stay at the club, and suggesting that the ball is in Liverpool’s court.

His latest social media activity—a photo of himself, Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk from the Liverpool game against Manchester United—was widely interpreted as a cryptic nod to their unresolved futures.

And Jamie Carragher, who earlier in the season slammed Salah for his statements about his contract, criticised the attacker once again, urging both Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to follow Virgil van Dijk’s lead in how he has conducted himself amid uncertainty over his future.

This time, Salah decided to bite back. Taking to Twitter, the Egyptian King responded with a sharp 8 word message for him: “I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me.”

I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me ? https://t.co/YAnwbaHdRi — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 6, 2025

