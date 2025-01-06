(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images) / (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane launched an attack on the club’s lack of improvement under Ruben Amorim.

Keane’s rant came before the game against Liverpool at Anfield as he previewed the game on Sky Sports.

Roy Keane brutally slammed United before Liverpool game

The Irishman expressed deep frustration over United’s alarming form, which had seen them lose four consecutive matches to Tottenham, Bournemouth, Wolves, and Newcastle, leaving them languishing in 14th place.

Speaking on Sky Sports (as quoted by The Sun), he said:

“If you look at the stats, my goodness, they are so bad. Obviously, the new manager has come in and there has been no response from the players which is a big concern.”

“They don’t look like a great group. They’ve got no world-class players. They haven’t got a striker that can get them out of jail. The goalkeeper is not great. The players have to be held accountable.”

“I just want a bit of passion in their performance. It’s disgraceful what they’re doing week in, week out. You look at the evidence over the last month or two and even previously, and you ask yourself, ‘How can Manchester United even come here to Anfield and get a result?'”

Man United players put in solid performance vs Liverpool

It seemed the players took Roy Keane’s fiery critique to heart, delivering a spirited performance against the Reds.

Playing with aggression and passion, Manchester United managed to come away with a point, though it could have been all three had Harry Maguire not missed a golden opportunity in stoppage time.

Lisandro Martinez opened the scoring with a thunderous strike into the roof of the net after a defensive lapse from Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, Liverpool responded swiftly as Cody Gakpo netted a stunning equaliser before Mohamed Salah made it 2-1 from the penalty spot following Matthijs de Ligt’s handball.

United refused to back down, and in the 80th minute, Amad Diallo emerged as the hero yet again, calmly slotting home Alejandro Garnacho’s pinpoint cross to make it 2-2.

The Red Devils had a chance to steal victory in stoppage time when Joshua Zirkzee unselfishly teed up Maguire, but the defender fluffed his effort as it sailed over the bar, much to Liverpool’s relief.

Roy Keane: You can’t pick and choose when to turn up

After the game, without going overboard with praise, Keane was complimentary of what he saw from his former side. However, he criticised them for not being consistent. Discussing the performance on Sky Sports, he said:

“Man Utd turned up. They showed a bit of passion, lot of quality and some fight. They did it at Manchester City recently as well.”

“The argument to all of this though is that you can’t just pick and choose when you want to turn up for a game at Manchester United.”

“I don’t think anyone would have predicted them scoring two goals today or nearly nicking it at the end. But the key is that they have to back it up.”