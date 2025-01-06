“We will see” – Ruben Amorim gives transfer update on struggling Man United star

Manchester United FC
Ruben Amorim has a lot of work to do at Man United
Manchester United were involved in a 2-2 draw against league leaders Liverpool at Anfield.

Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo scored goals for the Red Devils at Anfield while Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah scored for Arne Slot’s side.

It was a brilliant performance from Man United who were expected to lose the match against a strong Liverpool side but Amorim’s team were tactically brilliant and showed character in possibly their toughest match of the season so far.

They are still 13th in the Premier League at the moment but the result against Liverpool would have given them confidence to perform well moving forward.

Man United striker Joshua Zirkzee, who came on as a substitute at Anfield, is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford and he has been linked with a move away to Juventus.

However, following the match against Liverpool, Amorim confirmed that he wants to keep the Dutchman at the club, however, he claimed that the transfer window is open and only time will tell what the future holds for the former Bologna man.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano reported on his X account what the Portuguese manager said about the 23-year-old Man United attacker.

Amorim said:

“I want to keep Josh Zirkzee because he gives everything”.

“He’s trying in training but we don’t know, the window is open… we will see what happens”.

Should Man United keep Joshua Zirkzee?

Joshua Zirkzee after being subbed off for Man Utd vs Newcastle
The Netherlands international has just scored three goals in 20 Premier League matches this season.

His debut season in England has been disastrous and it is highly unlikely that it will improve significantly.

Man United need a prolific attacker to lead their attack and they have been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen, who is a world class option in the market right now.

They need to make a decision soon on the future of Zirkzee, who would shine more in Serie A at Juventus under former manager Thiago Motta.

It is still too early to write off the attacker but whatever we have seen from him this season is not encouraging.

Zirkzee has instructed people close to him to look for a move back to Serie A.

