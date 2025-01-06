Ruben Amorim has singled out an “untouchable” player at Manchester United already

Ruben Amorim and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images, YouTube)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has already singled out one of his first-team players as “untouchable”, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Amorim hasn’t been in the job that long at Old Trafford, and results have mostly not been too great so far, but it seems the Portuguese tactician is clearly a huge fan of young defender Leny Yoro.

Man Utd earned an impressive 2-2 draw away to Premier League leaders Liverpool yesterday, and Romano has since posted about how much Yoro has impressed Amorim and his coaching staff.

See below for details as Yoro emerges as an important part of the Amorim project…

??? Rúben Amorim and his staff are very happy with Leny Yoro and his development. Game time being managed now after long injury but club and staff very happy with Leny. He’s among few untouchable players at Man United. pic.twitter.com/4euOLzOAcS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2025

Yoro looked an outstanding prospect at former club Lille, but he’s still young and learning the game, and was dealt the huge blow of picking up a bad injury almost as soon as he joined United in the summer.

Now, however, the Frenchman looks back to his best and has clearly stood out to Amorim and his coaching team after his strong start since coming into the side.

Leny Yoro looks a bright spark in this poor Man United season

This has been a season without too many positives for United, but Yoro looks like a rare hit in the transfer market for MUFC.

So many big-name flops have been signed for big money in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but Yoro looks like just the kind of smart long-term deal the club needed.

It’s still early days yet, but the 19-year-old clearly has the confidence of those around him, and he’s done especially well considering his start to life at Old Trafford was disrupted by such a lengthy injury.

Amorim will probably want to make a lot of changes to this United squad, but Yoro clearly looks like someone he can build around for many years to come.