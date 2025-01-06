Lost possession 25 times, lost all five duels – Liverpool star let his team down with dire display vs Man Utd

Liverpool players react during their draw with Fulham (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was far from at his best in yesterday’s 2-2 draw at home against Manchester United.

The stats back up what many fans and pundits saw with their own eyes, with Alexander-Arnold performing really poorly on some key metrics.

According to The Athletic, the England international lost possession 25 times and lost all five of his duels, which is far from good enough in such a big game when his team needed him.

Journalist addresses “unsettled” Liverpool star claim

It was obvious that Virgil van Dijk wasn’t at all happy with Alexander-Arnold at one point in the second half, when he lost the ball in the opposition half and failed to track back quickly enough.

Everyone’s allowed an off-day to a certain extent, but it’s perhaps also inevitable that Alexander-Arnold is going to attract specific attention at the moment due to his contract situation.

What’s the latest on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future?

Alexander-Arnold is just a few months away from becoming a free agent, and there’s no sign yet of an agreement over a new deal at Anfield.

This is a big worry for LFC, and it could end up being even more of a concern if it starts to affect the 26-year-old’s performances on the pitch.

Up until yesterday, Alexander-Arnold was having a superb season, playing his part in Liverpool taking a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table.

However, speculation is increasing about Real Madrid due to the player now being technically allowed to start negotiating a move for next season with a club from abroad.

Alexander-Arnold is good enough to play for basically any club in the world, so he could be a dream signing for Real Madrid, though one has to wonder if they’d have second thoughts if he has more games like this again this season.