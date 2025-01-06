Journalist addresses claims Trent Alexander-Arnold’s “heart is no longer in it” after poor Liverpool display

Arne Slot and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by Carl Recine, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has come under strong criticism after a poor showing in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds will have to see this as two points dropped as they were the big favourites going into the game, only to be surprised by an improved display by Ruben Amorim’s out-of-form side.

Alexander-Arnold was one of the players who looked most out of sorts against Man Utd, but James Pearce has defended the England international with a post on X.

See below as Pearce dismisses the idea that this was an example of Alexander-Arnold’s heart not being in it due to coming towards the end of his Liverpool contract and attracting interest from Real Madrid…

A bad day at the office for Trent Alexander-Arnold? Undoubtedly.

Proof that his heart is no longer in it? No chance.#LFC are right to rebuff Real Madrid’s attempts to sign him this month. They still need him between now and May regardless of what happenshttps://t.co/GnEsLM8Fj4 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 6, 2025

Alexander-Arnold has mostly been a world class performer throughout his Liverpool career, and he’s been a key player for them again this season.

It would be a huge blow to lose the 26-year-old on a free transfer, but performances like yesterday’s might persuade some fans that he might not actually end up being the biggest loss.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract – is it becoming an issue for Liverpool?

LFC fans won’t be happy seeing Alexander-Arnold struggle in such a big game, and Pearce adds in his piece for The Athletic that it was an uncharacteristically below-par display, with a lot of wayward passes and no duels won.

The piece mentions Real Madrid being confident of signing Alexander-Arnold, though it’s also suggested that Liverpool still hold out some hope of persuading him to stay at Anfield.

With Arne Slot’s side chasing the title and perhaps looking like Champions League favourites as well, they’ll surely want all of this off-the-pitch distraction put to bed as soon as possible.

Alexander-Arnold may well be professional enough to deal with it, as Pearce insists, but it’s still far from ideal that if he does have a bad game, this is going to be pinpointed as the reason for it.