“At this point…” – Liverpool star speaks out on contract saga once again

Virgil van Dijk warming up for Liverpool (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has spoken out on his long-running contract situation, suggesting he doesn’t really have any kind of update at the moment.

The Netherlands international remains a hugely important player for Liverpool, and fans will no doubt be desperate to see him commit his future to the club.

Still, Van Dijk has been asked about his Liverpool deal, which is due to expire at the end of the season, on multiple occasions this season, and his answer has been the same pretty much every time.

See below as Fabrizio Romano quotes Van Dijk as he once again says he has no major update to speak of…

Van Dijk said: “Nothing (on the contract). But I am calm about it, like I said months ago. We’ll see what happens in the future and at this point I have got absolutely no update.”

LFC surely need to keep the 33-year-old, who remains one of the very finest defenders in the world, but this is another major saga that just seems to keep dragging on.

Can Liverpool keep their star players?

As well as Van Dijk, Liverpool also have Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold heading towards being free agents in just a few months.

It would be an absolute disaster for the Reds to lose all three of these big names for nothing, and it’s quite baffling that the club have allowed the situation to get to this point.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside that Liverpool were confident over Van Dijk and Salah, so fans will have to hope there’s a more concrete update on that soon.

Alexander-Arnold’s situation perhaps looks less optimistic from a Liverpool point of view, with Real Madrid pushing to sign the England international as their top target at right-back.