Virgil van Dijk looked absolutely furious at Trent Alexander-Arnold after sloppy moment for Liverpool vs Man Utd

Virgil van Dijk staring at Trent Alexander-Arnold (Pictures from Sky Sports)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk did not look at all happy with his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold after one sloppy piece of play in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Alexander-Arnold didn’t have his best game as Arne Slot’s side had to settle for just a point against a woefully out-of-form Man Utd outfit in a somewhat surprise result at Anfield.

Liverpool went into the game on the back of some brilliant form, and were big favourites to win comfortably against their rivals, though United didn’t stick to the script as they took a surprise lead early in the second half.

LFC were in front not long afterwards, but the Red Devils then hit back again as it finished 2-2, and Van Dijk showed his frustration in this video clip below…

Rumours flying about that Trent & Virgil squared up to each other in the changing room, With Virgil blaming Trent for the goals. Them cracks are coming. The look of disgust here is clear for all to see pic.twitter.com/ZJdmLiD2Wp — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) January 5, 2025

Alexander-Arnold lost the ball in the United half and didn’t track back anywhere near quick enough, with Van Dijk eventually dealing with the danger, but giving his teammate a bit of a death stare in response.

Everything has gone more or less perfectly on the pitch for Liverpool recently, but off the pitch it’s been anything but, with Alexander-Arnold’s future a big concern.

The England international is in the final few months of his contract with the Merseyside giants, and one has to wonder if the ongoing uncertainty about where he’ll be next season is starting to impact his form.

Liverpool fans certainly won’t be happy that Alexander-Arnold couldn’t produce his best form in a big game like this, and it’s easy to imagine that all the speculation about his future might be starting to weigh him down.

Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also close to becoming free agents, but there was a more noticeable dip in Alexander-Arnold’s level against United yesterday.