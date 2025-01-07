Richard Keys slams Liverpool star and makes surprise transfer claim

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and a Liverpool FC corner flag (Photo by Richard Pelham, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Richard Keys has urged Liverpool to sell Trent Alexander-Arnold as he slammed the Reds right-back’s poor performance against Manchester United on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold was surprisingly poor against Man Utd, and a 2-2 draw was certainly not the kind of result most people were expecting before the game given that Liverpool went into it in such good form, while the Red Devils were arriving on the back of an awful spell.

Still, Liverpool weren’t quite themselves, and Alexander-Arnold didn’t do enough at key moments as United were able to snatch a point at Anfield.

Arne Slot wants Liverpool star GONE following talks

Keys now thinks Alexander-Arnold has shown he’s not good enough for Liverpool, as he surprisingly claims it could actually be for the best for all parties if he’s now sold to Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold better suited to Real Madrid, says Richard Keys

We’re not sure most LFC fans will agree with this, but Keys says that since this looks like a done deal for next summer anyway, once Alexander-Arnold’s contract expires, then they might as well end the saga now.

One imagines there will be a big push not to lose such an important player in the middle of the season, but Keys seems to think it wouldn’t even be that big a loss.

“His performance proved that Liverpool should take Madrid’s £20m and settle the on-off transfer saga surrounding him. Clearly he’s leaving – so bring the issue to a head,” Keys wrote in his blog.

“Never mind all the sentimental mis-guided nonsense being spouted by Liverpool pundits who should know better – get the deal done. Believe me – Liverpool’s season is not going to hinge on whether a bang ordinary ‘defender’ stays or goes.

“I’m not saying he isn’t a good player – I just think his skill set is better suited to Madrid. Defending is not his strength. And the debate is a distraction.”

Alexander-Arnold is surely too good a player for Liverpool to lose now when there’s still hope of tying him down to a new contract, so it’s hard to imagine anyone paying too much attention to this particular piece of advice.