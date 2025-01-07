“He’s at it again” – Premier League star with 19 G/A assists shows exactly why Arsenal have made him a target

Newcastle players celebrate Alexander Isak goal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal hosted Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final contest on Tuesday night and one of the Gunners’ targets for the 2025 summer transfer window showed why the North London club want to add him to their squad.

The competition provides both clubs with the chance to add a trophy to their cabinets as Mikel Arteta’s men have not won a title since 2020, while Newcastle as a whole have not lifted major silverware since winning the FA Cup in 1955.

Eddie Howe’s team came into the contest in fantastic form and despite the home side being the better of the two teams, the Magpies took the lead with 37 minutes on the clock thanks to Alexander Isak.

Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of €58m star but a special effort from Arsenal owners required

The Swedish striker produced a clinical finish off the underside of the crossbar to make it 14 goals in the 25-year-old’s last 15 matches, while taking his total for the season to 15 goals and four assists across 22 games.

“He’s at it again,” the Sky Sports commentator stated as Isak showed exactly why Arsenal are interested in the forward ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window, with Mikel Arteta keen to add some firepower to his attack.

Who else but Alexander Isak? Newcastle break the deadlock in North London! ? pic.twitter.com/Qv80CKvqAD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 7, 2025

Arsenal should go all out for Alexander Isak

Arsenal were linked to several forwards ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as it was clear that it was an area of the pitch that Arteta wanted to address. Having failed to bring in a striker last summer, it needs to happen during the next transfer window.

Isak would be a great option for the North London club as the Newcastle star has shown that he is one of the best forwards in the world throughout the opening half of the season.

It is being reported that it would take £150m to lure the 25-year-old away from St. James’ Park and if the Sweden international can continue his current run of form, it may be worth it for Arsenal to match that asking price.