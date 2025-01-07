“A top player” – Mikel Arteta speaks out on Arsenal transfer target following “key target” claim

Alexander Isak and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Carl Recine, Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken out on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak amid transfer rumours linking him with the Gunners.

The Sweden international has been on fire in the Premier League recently, and it’s easy to see why he’s attracting plenty of headlines linking him with Arsenal and other top clubs.

A couple of days ago, Isak was described as being a “key target” for Arsenal in a report from Football Insider, and it seems clear that Arteta is a big fan of his.

Isak looks like he could be a fine fit for Arteta’s side, and the Spanish tactician will get a close look at him in tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal target Alexander Isak

Speaking ahead of the game, Arteta was asked about the threat of Isak up front for Newcastle, and he made it clear he views the former Real Sociedad man as a top talent.

“He’s a top player in top form scoring a lot of goals and we try to minimise the strength of the opposition,” Arteta said, as quoted by the Metro.

“That’s a big part of the plan when we’re playing any opponent.”

It’s easy to see Isak causing Arsenal big problems tonight, so Arteta will surely have to select a full strength XI to deal with the 25-year-old.

It might be tempting to rotate for a cup game, but this is a semi-final now, and AFC are under growing pressure to finally deliver a trophy after coming so close but ultimately missing out in the last couple of years.

Isak might end up being the kind of signing to get Arsenal there in the near future, but for now he’s a big threat that will need to be kept quiet if the Gunners are to make it to Wembley.