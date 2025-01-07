Revealed: Arsenal ready to keep pursuing attacking duo regardless of new contracts

Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha (Photo by Luciano Lima, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal could still revisit their interest in two of their top forward targets in the summer transfer window, regardless of new contracts.

The Gunners remain keen on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko even though he signed a new contract last year, and CaughtOffside understands he’ll likely be one of their top targets again for summer 2025.

Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha has also been on Arsenal’s list for this January, though he’s now also expected to sign a new contract with Wolves, which would include a release clause.

Although that more or less rules out a January move, sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that Arsenal would not be put off trying again for the Brazilian again in the summer.

Cunha agreeing to a new deal with a release clause is still widely seen as opening the door to a summer exit from Molineux, with the player sure to be of interest to a number of top clubs, especially if Wolves end up getting relegated.

Who should Arsenal sign in attack in the summer transfer window?

Arsenal could in theory fit in both Sesko and Cunha as summer additions, with the latter able to play out wide or as an attacking midfielder as well as a striker.

Sesko is more of an out-and-out number 9, so looks like a necessary signing for Mikel Arteta, but he’ll also want to give himself more options as alternatives to inconsistent performers like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal have been overly reliant on Bukayo Saka for some time now, while Kai Havertz has performed well but perhaps isn’t the best long-term option as a striker.

AFC fans would surely welcome Sesko as an upgrade on Havertz and Jesus in a central role, while Cunha could be another fine option to ensure the team isn’t too reliant on Saka, whilst potentially providing an upgrade on Martinelli and Trossard.

Sources have also suggested that Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal could also be a story to watch out for as he’s expected to leave Juventus, though Manchester United and PSG are also keeping an eye on his situation.