Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Lee Kang-in.

The Athletic reports that the 23-year-old is considering his options despite playing regularly under head coach Luis Enrique.

It’s thought that PSG are not actively looking to sell and the club rate Lee highly. If any deal was to materialise an offer of double the £20 million they paid RCD Mallorca in 2023.

At the moment such a price tag is deemed to be too high by the Gunners, but if PSG were prepared to consider a loan with an option to buy, then Arsenal would come to the negotiation table. The Premier League side are on the hunt to sign another forward to boost their chances of challenging Liverpool to the title.

Kang-in has featured in 24 games this season across all competitions, providing eight goal contributions.

Randal Kolo Muani available to leave PSG

Kang-in is not the only PSG attacker who could depart the Parc des Princes this month. His team-mate, Randal Kolo Muani, is another player who has been linked with a move away.

CaughtOffside revealed that Kolo Muani can leave this January transfer window on loan after Luis Enrique made him available for a departure.

Club sources in France have informed us that PSG are open to a loan with obligation if a straight sale isn’t possible for the former Eintracht Frankfurt man.

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus also have an interest in signing the 26-year-old who has fallen out of Les Parisiens’ starting XI, while Manchester United have expressed an interest previously.

Kolo Muani joined the Ligue 1 champions from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023 for £75 million but he has since struggled to replicate the form he showed in Germany. Head coach Enrique has dropped the France international to the bench this season, with the attacker playing in just 350 minutes in Ligue 1.

He netted 23 goals in 46 appearances during his debut season for Frankfurt after he joined on a free transfer from Nantes in 2022.