Aston Villa fans right to be worried after major Jhon Duran news emerges

Jhon Duran of Aston Villa reacts after receiving a red card against Newcastle United. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Jhon Duran has become something of a talisman for Aston Villa this season.

After his stunning effort against Bayern Munich toppled the Bundesliga giants at Villa Park in the Champions League, Jhon Duran‘s star continued in the ascendancy.

That’s despite the Colombian appearing to have a love/hate relationship with his Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery.

Earlier in the season, Duran’s agent attempted to explain the player’s behaviour, but that hasn’t stopped him being linked with a move from the Premier League club.

Barcelona want Jhon Duran

Now Catalan outlet, Sport, have noted that Barcelona sporting director, Deco, held talks with Duran’s representatives, and whilst a move to the La Liga outfit isn’t on the cards at present, there’s nothing to suggest that the Blaugranes won’t try at some point in the future.

It’s believed that the player would welcome the chance to turn out for the Spanish top-flight club, though Barca’s well-reported financial problems mean that they can’t afford him at the moment.

What the news does show of course, is that the player and his representatives are looking at the possibilities in terms of leaving Villa Park, and that should have all supporters concerned.

Jhon Duran won’t be cheap

Emery has built a wonderful squad since taking over in the Midlands, and at this point, whilst not exempt from criticism, he can point to almost all of his decisions being the correct ones.

Duran’s perceived immaturity therefore doesn’t help his cause if he wants to cement a starting spot for himself in the interim.

Were Villa’s patience eventually to wear thin, they’ll also want to get the best deal possible for a player whose contract runs until June 2030 (transfermarkt).

To that end he clearly isn’t going to be a cheap purchase for any club either.