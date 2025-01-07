Former Chelsea star admits to “laughing every day” amid “mess” at Stamford Bridge

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang warming up for Chelsea (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made what sounds like quite a big claim about the mess he found himself in during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang has also spoken about his time at Arsenal and how things ended badly between him and Mikel Arteta, though it seems things were even more chaotic for him during a brief spell at Chelsea.

The Gabon international was only at Chelsea for one season, but it was early on in the Todd Boehly era, when the Blues signed a long list of players, leaving them with an inflated squad.

Aubameyang seems to look back and find it amusing, joking that Chelsea seemed like a mess with too many players to fit into a squad, but also saying that he and others laughed about it every day.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang laughed at the mess at Chelsea

Speaking to The Athletic, Aubameyang recalled his time at Chelsea, saying: “They did a mess. It didn’t even look like a football dressing room, it was more like rugby. Hakim Ziyech, Denis Zakaria, Kalidou Koulibaly, Romelu Lukaku…

“It was good I wasn’t alone. We were laughing every day, so it was OK.”

He added that he didn’t have the same connection with Chelsea that he did with Arsenal, saying: “I never had that connection. No connections at all.

“The fans wanted the Auba they saw with Arsenal. At the time, I was not ready for that and didn’t get the opportunity. I was not ready, as well, because of what happened in Barcelona.

“It was a chaotic year but it was good for me because I needed a break and, at the same time, they didn’t want to play me.”

Chelsea fans probably won’t be too surprised to hear this, as they could also quite clearly see that the club was a mess at that time, but that Enzo Maresca now at least seems to have the team on the right track again.