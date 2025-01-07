Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates a goal for Chelsea (Photo by Alex Pantling, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly facing interest in two of their midfield players in this January’s transfer window.

The Blues will probably want to offload a few players this winter as they look in need of trimming down their squad a bit, with plenty of unwanted figures eating into their wage bill.

West Ham could therefore be about to do Chelsea a bit of a favour as they’re reported as being keen on both Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka, according to the Telegraph.

The Hammers could do with strengthening in the middle of the park, as well as in other areas of their squad, after a poor start to the season, with Julen Lopetegui just sacked as manager.

West Ham need to fix their squad this January

West Ham fans will want to see their club show some ambition and doing the work to fix the squad after some questionable summer deals, and Dewsbury-Hall in particular looks like he could be a good choice for the east Londoners.

The 26-year-old hasn’t had much of a chance to show what he can do at Chelsea, but he looked hugely impressive at former club Leicester City.

It may be that the move to Chelsea has been a bit too much of a step up for him, especially with so much competition for places in Enzo Maresca’s squad, and a move like West Ham could suit him better.

One imagines some Chelsea fans might not be keen on seeing Dewsbury-Hall leaving so quickly after first joining, but at the same time it doesn’t look like it would be a huge loss.

Chukwuemeka, meanwhile, is another talented player who can’t seem to get any game time at Stamford Bridge, but who would probably have plenty to offer to a team like West Ham.