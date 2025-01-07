Report: Crystal Palace in talks to land 27-year-old in free transfer deal

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly in talks to sign Fenerbahçe right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to Turkish outlet Takvim.

Manager Oliver Glasner is keen to bolster his squad as the Eagles target reinforcements during the January transfer window.

While left wing-back remains a priority for Palace—given the lack of a natural backup for Tyrick Mitchell—Osayi-Samuel’s ability to operate on both flanks makes him an appealing prospect.

The 27-year-old Nigerian international can not only provide depth on the right side but also contribute in more advanced positions if needed.

Osayi-Samuel’s versatility would also offer valuable competition for Palace’s current right-back Daniel Muñoz, giving Glasner tactical flexibility as the team looks to improve their standing in the Premier League.

A move back to England for Bright Osayi-Samuel

The London-born defender has reportedly expressed enthusiasm about returning to England, a factor that could accelerate the transfer.

With Osayi-Samuel entering the final six months of his contract at Fenerbahçe, Crystal Palace are poised to secure him on a free transfer.

He began his career in England, featuring for Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers before making the move to Turkey in January 2021. Signing a four-year contract with Fenerbahçe, he quickly made an impact, debuting in a 1–0 win over Çaykur Rizespor and netting his first goal in a 3–0 victory against Konyaspor.

His experience extends to European competitions, with appearances in the UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds during the 2021–22 season. This campaign, he has featured in 19 matches across all competitions for Fenerbahçe, underlining his reliability and adaptability.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, Crystal Palace see Osayi-Samuel as a shrewd signing. His arrival would not only strengthen the squad but also provide valuable competition for Daniel Munoz, giving Glasner greater tactical options.

Crystal Palace eyeing January reinforcements

The Eagles will be looking to bolster the team with more immediate targets as well with several players linked including Liverpool’s exciting winger Ben Doak. Palace are said to be frontrunners to sign him.

Another player recently linked with a move is Slavia Prague’s El Hadji Malick Diouf. The Senegalese player is known for his versatility, capable of playing both defensively and offensively on the left flank.